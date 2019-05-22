Maroon 5 To Headline Hard Rock Guitar Hotel Opening In Hollywood

May 22, 2019
June Knight
Mathew Emmons

If you drive past the Seminole Hardrock "Guitar Hotel" in Hollywood and wonder when its going to be finished, there is now a date!

Not only will the big opening the new Guitar Hotel be held on October 24th,  but on the 25th of October Maroon 5 is scheduled to be the opening act at the new Hard Rock Live.

Stay tuned for dates of the big pre sale and general on-sale by checking all of the Seminole Hardrock's social media pages!     

