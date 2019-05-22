Maroon 5 To Headline Hard Rock Guitar Hotel Opening In Hollywood

If you drive past the Seminole Hardrock "Guitar Hotel" in Hollywood and wonder when its going to be finished, there is now a date!

Not only will the big opening the new Guitar Hotel be held on October 24th, but on the 25th of October Maroon 5 is scheduled to be the opening act at the new Hard Rock Live.

Stay tuned for dates of the big pre sale and general on-sale by checking all of the Seminole Hardrock's social media pages!

http://www.instagram.com/p/Bxutcs-goi4/