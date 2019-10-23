Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd Expecting

First Baby On The Way

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have a baby on the way

The baby is due on March 2020, two years after Morris and Hurd tied the knot in Nashville.   

The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the “GIRL” headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. ----

