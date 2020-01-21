Map Shows Which States Hate Florida
Florida Really Hates Georgia?
January 21, 2020
Categories:
Could this Map be telling the truth ?
Thanks to everyone who voted. Tag someone from an enemy state.
A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) on
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
24 Jan
Meet Dina B at South Florida Fair South Florida Fairgrounds
25 Jan
Miami Lakes Automall Miami Lakes Automall
25 Jan
Hollywood Chrysler Jeep Hollywood Chrysler Jeep
30 Jan
01 Feb
RADIO.COM Presents The Night Before! BB&T Center