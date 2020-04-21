Luke Bryan Will Perform During NFL Draft

Are you a fan of the NFL? Are you a Luke Bryan fan? Well, be happy because Luke Bryan will perform during the 2020 NFL Draft on April 25th

Night one featuring Luke Bryan will air live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. EST. Rounds two and three begin April 26 at 7 p.m. EST, and rounds four through seven air April 27 at noon EST.

Bryan is set to perform his hit “Play It Again” as part of Verizon’s #PayItForwardLive, a live-stream concert series that supports small businesses affected by COVID-19.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be virtual and held remotely on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC

Expect the 2020 NFL Draft to be live streamed on the ESPN app and on the NFL app, as well as streaming on Sling TV and YouTube TV.