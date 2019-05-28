Local Deals For National Burger Day
Local Deals For National Burger Day
Its National Burger Day and here are some local deals on burgers
BurgerFi
Get a cheeseburger for just $5 (they’re normally $7+) on May 28.
Burger King
The Angry Whopper is back for a limited time. Celebrate National Hamburger Day with a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with bacon, American choose, iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onion petals, jalepeños, mayo and angry sauce.
McDonald’s
Get the 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal (valid through May 31). Choose two items for just $5 including the Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or the Quarter Pounder with Cheese.
Ruby Tuesday
Enter the Burger Jackpot by May 31 for a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas and free Ruby Tuesday for a year.
Sonic
Get Sonic’s new King’s Hawaiian Burger Club for just $4.99. The burger includes pure beef patty topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and Sonic’s Signature Sauce on a King’s Hawaiian bun.
Wendy’s
Try the new $5 Biggie Bag, which features Bacon Double Stack, four-piece chicken nuggets, small fries and a drink.