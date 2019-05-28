Local Deals For National Burger Day

Its National Burger Day and here are some local deals on burgers

BurgerFi

Get a cheeseburger for just $5 (they’re normally $7+) on May 28.

Burger King

The Angry Whopper is back for a limited time. Celebrate National Hamburger Day with a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with bacon, American choose, iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onion petals, jalepeños, mayo and angry sauce.

McDonald’s

Get the 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal (valid through May 31). Choose two items for just $5 including the Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or the Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

Ruby Tuesday

Enter the Burger Jackpot by May 31 for a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas and free Ruby Tuesday for a year.

Sonic

Get Sonic’s new King’s Hawaiian Burger Club for just $4.99. The burger includes pure beef patty topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and Sonic’s Signature Sauce on a King’s Hawaiian bun.

Wendy’s

Try the new $5 Biggie Bag, which features Bacon Double Stack, four-piece chicken nuggets, small fries and a drink.