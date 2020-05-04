Local Cinco De Mayo Deals

May the the 5th or Cinco De Mayo is here and I found a few places to get take out

Taco Bell has a new At Home Taco Bar kit where you can get the kit that comes with flour tortillas, crunchy tacos shells, nachos, beef, nacho cheese sauce, and even the hot sauce packets.

Get those yummy tacos and a pitcher of margaritas from California Pizza Kitchen from April 29 to May 5, you can get a taco kit that comes with cilantro, limes, tomatoes, peppers, onion, black beans, cheese, tortillas, and a choice of meat. For $32, you can add a margarita pitcher.

And Chipotle will be offering free Queso Blanco with promo code "QUESO55" when you purchase an entrée. The chain is also extending its free delivery promo through May 10.