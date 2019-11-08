List Of Veterans Day Freebies

Veterans Day is on Monday, so to honor our Armed Forces, a bunch of places are offering deals, including: Free food at Applebee's, CPK, IHOP, Golden Corral, and Red Robin . . . free coffee at Starbucks . . . discounts at stores like Kohl's, Target, Home Depot, and Lowe's . . . and $40 off a year of Amazon Prime.

1. Restaurants. A ton of restaurants are offering free food, including Applebee's . . . Buffalo Wild Wings . . . CPK . . . Chili's . . . Cracker Barrel . . . Denny's . . . IHOP . . . Golden Corral . . . Red Lobster . . . and Red Robin.

2. Coffee and donuts. Starbucks is offering free coffee for veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses on Monday. And Dunkin' Donuts is offering veterans and active duty military a free donut on Monday.

3. Great Clips. Anybody who gets a haircut at Great Clips on Monday will get a free haircut card to give to a military member of any branch, including the National Guard. And veterans who visit a salon on Monday will get either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card redeemable through December 31st.

4. Retail stores. Kohl's is offering a 30% discount on purchases now through Monday. Home Depot and Lowe's are offering a 10% discount. And Target is giving a 10% discount on one purchase in stores and online through Monday.

5. Amazon. They're offering current military and veterans $40 off the regular price of Amazon Prime through Monday. That's $79, compared with the regular price of $119. And it works even if you're already a Prime member.