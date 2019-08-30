List Of Schools, Events Cancelled or Postponed During Dorian

▪ The Miami Gardens Wine & Food Festival, scheduled for Thursday-Sunday, has been postponed to Nov. 7-10.

▪ Amtrak has canceled southeast services from Saturday to Monday including trains from Miami to New York. Check train status on Amtrak.com or on Amtrak’s smartphone app.

▪ Rolling Stones moved their concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens up a day from Saturday to Friday.

▪ Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show scheduled to begin Friday has been rescheduled for Sept. 13-15 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St.

▪ The Labor Day Reggae Splash Festival scheduled for Monday at Gro Wynwood, 2700 NW Second Ave. in Miami, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been decided.

▪ Pinecrest’s DUI Victim Remembrance Ceremony and Enforcement scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Evelyn Greer Park, 8200 SW 124th St., has been canceled.

▪ Summer Music in the Park scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hortt Park, 1700 SW 14th Ct. in Fort Lauderdale, has been canceled.

Jungle Island will be closed Saturday through Tuesday.

▪ Broward County Public Schools student activities, including athletic games, practices and clubs and professional development activities from Saturday through Monday have been canceled.

▪ Siempre Flamenco’s Sunday performance at the Adrienne Arsht Center has been canceled. The performance on Friday and Saturday will go on as planned.

▪ Broward County Public Schools student activities, including athletic games, practices and clubs and professional development activities from Saturday through Monday have been canceled.

▪ University of Miami has canceled classes at the Coral Gables, marine, and medical campuses beginning at noon Friday through Tuesday, Sept. 3. All University events for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday have been canceled on the Coral Gables and marine campuses.

▪ Barry University campuses in Miami Shores and throughout the state will close at 5 p.m. on Friday.

▪ Florida Atlantic University classes will not continue beyond 12:30 p.m. on Friday., but campuses will remain open for the rest of the day. Campuses will be closed from Saturday to Monday. All campus events scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. Saturday through Monday are canceled.

▪ Florida International University canceled classes at all campuses and online on Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31. Libraries, cafeterias and most other operations will remain open during regular hours.