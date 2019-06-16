Lil Nas X Reveals Album Release Date

The big day is finally here-Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his debut EP.

It drops this Friday, June 21st. The EP is called "7."

The EP will contain the remix to Old Town Road featuring Billy Ray Cyrus as well as a guest appearance from OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder.

The EP will contain 7 songs-hence the name.

Old Town Road has spent 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Are you sick of Old Town Road or are you just getting started liking it?