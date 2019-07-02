Lee Greenwood At Fort Lauderdale Beach July 4th

Fort Lauderdale's Independence Day Celebration will feature a patriotic party with live music, a kids zone, games, activities and a fireworks display. The 4th of July Spectacular takes place on July 4 from Noon to 9:30 p.m. on Fort Lauderdale Beach at A1A and Las Olas Boulevard.

Live music kicks off with Brass Evolution from 4:30 to 7:15 p.m. From 7:45 to 9 p.m., country music's Lee Greenwood will sing his famous patriotic tunes such as, “Proud to be an American” and “God Bless the U.S.A.” Link below will give you all of the details and road closures.

