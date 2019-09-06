Kylie Rae Harris Killed In Car Accident

30 year old country singer Kylie Rae Harris died in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico

Harris, released two albums and her most recent self-titled EP in March, was in the northern New Mexico town to play the Big Barn Dance in Taos

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist confirmed in a statement to Billboard on Thursday."

Harris is survived by her 6-year-old daughter Corbie. A GoFundMe page was created to help Harris’ family with funeral costs and a college fund for Harris’ daughter.