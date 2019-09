Like free stuff? IHOP is now where kids can eat free. There are also a bunch scary new food specials on the menu

The chain is offering free meals for kids 12 and under with each purchase of an adult entree from 4 to 10 p.m. through Nov. 3 at participating locations.

Also, IHOP has introduced the Addams Family menu, which includes a kid-friendly option ahead of the new animated film coming to theaters on Oct. 11.