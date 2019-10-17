Kane Brown In Tears Over Drummers Death

Kane Brown dedicated his his CMT Artist of the Year award to his friend and drummer Kenny Dixon, who died Saturday in a car accident. He told the audience that Dixon had been a part of his life from the time he was still living in Chattanooga and singing on Facebook.

