Kane Brown In Tears Over Drummers Death
Brown Emotional On Stage
October 17, 2019
Kane Brown dedicated his his CMT Artist of the Year award to his friend and drummer Kenny Dixon, who died Saturday in a car accident. He told the audience that Dixon had been a part of his life from the time he was still living in Chattanooga and singing on Facebook.
.@kanebrown dedicated his award to his drummer Kenny Dixon.— CMT (@CMT) October 17, 2019
Rest in Peace Kenny. The country community will remember you. --#CMTAOTY pic.twitter.com/gSFV07Ae3Z