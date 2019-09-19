Josh Turner's "Road Crew" Bus Involved In Deadly Accident

A passenger bus carrying the road crew for country singer Josh Turner crashed late Wednesday night in Shandon leaving one dead and seven injured.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County after wrapping up a concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles and heading to a concert scheduled for tomorrow in Washington. Josh Turner and his band were not on the bus.

Firefighters said the driver left the roadway and plunged down an embankment. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

According to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, one person died, two were airlifted to a hospital with major injuries and the remaining five were taken to the hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.