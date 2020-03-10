Job Offering $1,000 To Watch Disney Movies

There is a website is looking for somebody with an "overall enthusiasm for Disney." That is in the description of a job posting by UpgradedPoints.com. It is offering candidates one-thousand dollars to binge-watch 12 Disney animated classics and their remakes. But, you'll have to complete a worksheet for each movie and document your binge-watching journey on social media. If selected, you'll have until the end of April to complete the tasks. Some of the movies include 101 Dalmatians, The Jungle Book, Cinderella and Aladdin.

Here ya go https://upgradedpoints.com/get-paid-to-watch-disney-movies