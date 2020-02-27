Jet Blue Waiving Cancellation Fees And Changes

JetBlue is allowing fee-free changes for all its flights booked in the next couple of weeks.

Even though it doesn't fly anywhere that is currently threatened by the virus they are still honoring changes.

They are suspending change and cancellation fees for new flight bookings made from February 27th - March 11th.

The policy applies to all fare types including the airlines no-frills Blue Basic and for flights booked through JetBlue vacations.

Has the Coronavirus deterred you from traveling?