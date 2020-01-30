J Lo's Bling Cup And The Hard Rock Casino
Mysterious Clues For Commercial
January 30, 2020
So what is Jennifer Lopez doing with a bedazzled cup in a post tease for the SuperBowl? We will know in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.
J-Lo has been teasing this on her Instagram and Twitter posts leading up to Sunday's game.
Her most recent post Wednesday includes a 15-second video that pretty much looks like a promotion for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.
Take a look
No one messes with my Bling Cup ----. See for yourself Sunday in the 2nd quarter. @HardRock pic.twitter.com/RLrDMV9cCb— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 29, 2020