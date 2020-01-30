J Lo's Bling Cup And The Hard Rock Casino

January 30, 2020
June Knight
© Omar Ornelas/The Des | 2020 Jan 3

So what is Jennifer Lopez doing with a  bedazzled cup in a post tease for the SuperBowl? We will know  in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

J-Lo has been teasing this on her  Instagram and Twitter posts leading up to Sunday's game.

Her most recent post Wednesday includes a 15-second video that pretty much looks like a promotion for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

