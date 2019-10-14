IPhone Users Troubles With IOS 13.1.2

Forbes consumer tech writer Gordon Kelly says he's been slammed with calls from iPhone users who say that their calls are continually dropping with the latest iOS 13.1.2 update.

If you look at Apple's Twitter account, it is inundated with complaints about missed business calls, calls dropping out after 30 seconds and more.

Critics say that Apple rushed 13 and haven't properly addressed Bluetooth, Siri and more. Kelly suggests avoiding 13 at all costs.

Have you updated your iPhone to iOS 13? Have you had any problems?