Humane Society Broward Needs Newspaper

The Humane Societ of Broward County wants to get the word out that they need Newspaper for the puppies and such that have not been adopted nor fostered as of yet. We also use these for cat and small animal cages and we are running low. They can drop them off outside

"We have had a lot of people come in to foster so many animals which is wonderful. should we have to close the building. If people want to foster they may want to check with Miami Dade Animal Services or Broward County Animal Care.​ We are still open for adoptions, but it is still all being done by appointment only.

visit www.humanebroward.com and if you click on the covid 19 banner there is lots of info.