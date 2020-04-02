Huge Kenny Rogers Tribute Coming To CMT

April 2, 2020
June Knight
© Lynn Saunders / The | 2019 May 30

Kenny Rogers is getting a huge tribute and I cant wait!  Its on CMT on Wednesday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will encore on MTV Live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on April 10 and again on CMT at 12 p.m. ET/PT on April 11.

An all-star lineup of artists -- including Dolly Parton, Jennifer Nettles, Lionel Richie and more  in “CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares" 

The performances will be filmed live in the musicians' homes 

The tribute will also offer viewers a chance to donate to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

 

 

