Huge Kenny Rogers Tribute Coming To CMT

Kenny Rogers is getting a huge tribute and I cant wait! Its on CMT on Wednesday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will encore on MTV Live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on April 10 and again on CMT at 12 p.m. ET/PT on April 11.

An all-star lineup of artists -- including Dolly Parton, Jennifer Nettles, Lionel Richie and more in “CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares"

The performances will be filmed live in the musicians' homes

The tribute will also offer viewers a chance to donate to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund