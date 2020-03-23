Howley's Restaurant Has Free Meals For Service Workers

I love a fantastic feel good story and if this isn't one ... nothing is

Howley's restaurant in West Palm Beach is giving back to service workers who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.

“We’re not turning anyone away, you know,” said restaurant owner Rodney Mayo, “so if someone doesn’t have a meal, we’ll give them a meal as long as we can.”

People can pick up free meals everyday between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

According to WSVN Mayo also said will need help from other businesses to keep this going

