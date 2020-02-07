Hot Tamale Peeps Are Here
February 7, 2020
Fierce Hot Tamale Peeps are here
Ahhh c’mon. If you’re going to give us Hot Tamale Peeps give us that fierce cinnamon taste. These have just a whisper of flavor. Good news if you’re unsure to try them. Bad news if you were hoping for that pop of cinnamon spiciness. Hot Tamale fans will be disappointed. I do appreciate the collaboration of classic candy and Peeps tho. ------FOUND IN KROGER. #peeps #hottamales #hottamalepeeps #fiercecinnamon #justborn #peepsbrand #peepsonality #marshmallow #kroger #junkfood #peepseason