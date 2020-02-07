Hot Tamale Peeps Are Here

New Peeps Flavor

February 7, 2020
June Knight
Hot Tamale Peeps Are Here

© Jeanne Muchnick/The | 2019 Apr 3

Categories: 
Latest Headlines

Fierce Hot Tamale Peeps are here 

Ahhh c’mon. If you’re going to give us Hot Tamale Peeps give us that fierce cinnamon taste. These have just a whisper of flavor. Good news if you’re unsure to try them. Bad news if you were hoping for that pop of cinnamon spiciness. Hot Tamale fans will be disappointed. I do appreciate the collaboration of classic candy and Peeps tho. ------FOUND IN KROGER. #peeps #hottamales #hottamalepeeps #fiercecinnamon #justborn #peepsbrand #peepsonality #marshmallow #kroger #junkfood #peepseason

A post shared by JunkFoodMom (@junkfoodmom) on

Tags: 
Peeps
Easter
Hot Tamale