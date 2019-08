Yes! It happened! A horse walked into a bar on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

According to NOLA.com, the horse walked into the Bourbon Street Drinkery while a live band was playing a cover of the Lil Nas X song “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

The horse is a member of the New Orleans Police Department... Take a look here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_XhPXrCtq4