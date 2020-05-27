HBO Max Is Finally Here

HBO Max has taking its current platform of HBO Now's consumer version of the cable network and upgraded it. So all of the programming that is now on HBO will also stream on Max. But by the end of 2020, expect tons of new original series, classic movies and TV shows like Friends and many more. Max also brings its 34 million or so viewers already subscribing to HBO ( through their cable, TV streaming service, or HBO Now) who will use existing login accounts to get Max. Some will just automatically be upgraded. If you are looking to subscribe, HBO Max costs $14.99 a month which is the same monthly cost as HBO Now

There’s also a free seven-day trial but you may want to go with the cheaper plan, ad-supported version of HBO Max set to kick in 2021.

So at the end of the day- HBO Max has everything on HBO, also extra content that you can’t stream on HBO Go or HBO Now: hundreds of classic movies and shows from the WarnerMedia, kids programming, and brand-new original series you wont get with HBO.