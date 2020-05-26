Hard Rock Stadium For Drive In Movies?

Can you believe that the plans for Miami's Hard Rock Stadium might now include an outdoor theater and a drive-in theater?

According to the team, features would include "classic Miami Dolphins content from the team’s 54-year history, classic motion picture films, host commencement ceremonies and other events."

"We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates," said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. "It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time."

No date has been announced yet but amenities would include delivery service for food and drinks, and available restrooms.