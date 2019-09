Its back! Target’s Paw Patrol Trick-or-Treat party

Its a Paw Patrol-themed trick-or-treat event in October. To find a Target location near you for this Paw Patrol event, go to the Target web page

Kids dress in costumes and will trick-or-treat through the store......Also watch a new episode of the Nickelodeon show.

The event is planned for Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating Target locations.