Hagrid's (Harry Potter Roller Coaster) At Univeral Opens This Week

Get ready harry Potter fans because you will soon get your chance to ride through what has been called the forbidden forest on the new Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Its a brand new roller coaster that will make its home at Universal's Islands Of Adventure!

It is set to open on June 13, 2019

Here are the details:

It will be Florida's longest coaster at 5053 feet and go up to 50 MPH

If you want to ride it, you have to be atleast 48 inches tall

The ride will not be included in Universal's Express

June 14th Universal may begin its Virtual line system if the line gets too long- you need the Universal Orlando app to get a "return time" for your virtual line. Its like reserving a seat ! Good Luck and have fun!

