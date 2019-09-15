Guessing Oreo's New Flavor Could Win you $50,000

Oreo Has A New Flavor

September 15, 2019
June Knight
Guess The Mystery Oreo Flavor And Win $50,000

Do you remember in June, Oreo said they'd be holding another MYSTERY FLAVOR promotion?! 

The last time everyone knew the flavor was Fruity Pebbles, which tasted GROSS between chocolate cookies.

Oreo just announced the new mystery flavor will hit stores on Monday... And if you guess it correctly at MysteryOreo.com, you'll be entered to win $50,000. 

