Guessing Oreo's New Flavor Could Win you $50,000
Oreo Has A New Flavor
September 15, 2019
Do you remember in June, Oreo said they'd be holding another MYSTERY FLAVOR promotion?!
The last time everyone knew the flavor was Fruity Pebbles, which tasted GROSS between chocolate cookies.
Oreo just announced the new mystery flavor will hit stores on Monday... And if you guess it correctly at MysteryOreo.com, you'll be entered to win $50,000.
Every good mystery starts with a twist. And Mystery OREO is no exception! Visit https://t.co/rzgYKvbZ2J for more clues and submit your guess for a chance to win $50,000. pic.twitter.com/QxsaZhYoul— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) September 16, 2019