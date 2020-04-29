Restaurants In Most Florida County's Reopening Monday

There are alot of local business owners and residents cheering today. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen Monday at 25% capacity (if the local government, county, and cities allows it)

The other half of the story is that the governor specifically excluded hard-hit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, saying their businesses will begin phase one when it is safer.

The official order will also allow hospitals and surgical centers to restart nonessential, elective procedures in the rest of the state — (but ofcourse only if they have enough medical supplies and agree to help nursing homes and assisted living facilities prevent coronavirus outbreaks.)

Alot of people who enjoy the outdoors are also happy because Parks, golf courses and other outdoor recreation areas already began reopening in some counties Wednesday.