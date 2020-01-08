Girl Scouts Unveil Brand New Cookie For 2020

Time for the Caramel deLites (or Samoas) , Peanut Butter Patties (aka Tagalongs), or whatever you prefer because its Girl Scout Cookie Time!

Get ready! For the 2020 cookie season, Girl Scouts is out with a new, lemon-flavored cookie — they're called Lemon-Ups.

The new cookie includes an encouraging message inspired by the mission of the Girl Scouts like "I'm a leader," "I am an innovator," and "I am a risk-taker."