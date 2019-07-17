"Ghostbusters" Coming To Universal Orlando's "Halloween Horror Nights"

Get your proton pack ready! Ghostbusters (yes from the Sony Pictures movie) is coming to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights in the form of a new haunted house!!! Its all part of the 35th anniversary where fans will you’ll be taken through the streets of New York with ghoulish spirits and spooky phantasms in every size. Come face-to-face with the voracious Slimer, Gozer the Gozerian, and even Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.! This year from Sept. 6 – Nov. 2, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights™ brings together stories from the original creators of fear, from cinematic greats to the park’s original scaries!!.