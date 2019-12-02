Get Paid $1000 To Watch Star Wars Movies

Here is your chance !!  One Star Wars fan will get $1,000 to watch every Star Wars movie back-to-back before the release of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' on December 20th.

CableTV.com is offering the money and if its you... You should also be an active Twitter and ready to share what you know about these movies while tagging Cable TV  on Twitter. You get extra points if you are also active on Twitch, Reddit, and other social media.

All ten movies must be watched for the $1,000 ... and in any order.

To enter, fill out the form on the CableTV.com website with 200 words or less about why you are the best choice 

Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, December 10 at 7 p.m. EST.

