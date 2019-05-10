Free Wine And Events For South Florida Moms

Here is a list of free events and stuff for Moms on Mothers Day... Enjoy!

Free Glass of wine for Moms who order a meal at Duffy's and Millers Ale House

Free Meal for Moms at Hooters on Mothers Day

Moms eat free at PDQ with the purchase of a meal or salad

Free entry for Mom at The Miami Seaquarium

BOGO entry at Zoo Miami

Free Admission for Moms at Jungle Island

Free adoption (fee waived) on Mothers Day at Humane Society Of Broward Country