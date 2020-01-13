Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches This Week

What's better than enjoying a Popeyes chicken sandwich? Not having to pay for one.

The Louisiana fresh fast-food chain has partnered with Doordash to deliver the goods to diners, without having to deal with the lines at the restaurant.

Using the Doordash app between January 13 and January 19, rack up an order over $20. Then when checking out, type the promo code "CHICKENWINNER" to score the free grub.

Delish points out that the offer is while supplies last. As we've seen in the past, that might not be very long.

Have you tried the sandwich? What makes it so life-changing?