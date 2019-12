Has Fido or Fluffy been good this year? Either way... you gotta get a Christmas pic... right?

Petsmart is doing it again! Very popular... so get there early

Bring "leashed pets" to PetSmart for a free photo with Santa from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 14th, 2019

Sunday, December 15th, 2019

Saturday, December 21st, 2019

Sunday, December 22nd, 2019