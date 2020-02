On February 25, 2020, people from around the country will once again celebrate National Pancake Day at IHOP restaurants and enjoy free pancakes. Guests are asked to consider leaving a donation.

This National Pancake Day, you could strike it rich! Pancake rich, that is. Come in Tuesday, February 25th, for a free short stack and a chance to win Pancakes for Life. pic.twitter.com/KuOK2TTnbS — IHOP (@IHOP) February 19, 2020