Free Nuggets At Wendy's Friday
Free With No Catch
April 21, 2020
ITS TRUE!!! Wendy’s will offer free chicken nuggets to everyone who goes through its drive-thru on Friday.
And there is no purchase necessary.
Customers can order a four-piece spicy or crispy nugget entree at no charge. The offer is available at all Wendy’s drive-thrus.
We’re giving America a GroupNug this Friday. ♥ this tweet and we’ll remind you when to get your free 4pc nuggets! pic.twitter.com/AKWHpSXdD6— Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020