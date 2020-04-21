Free Nuggets At Wendy's Friday

April 21, 2020
ITS TRUE!!!   Wendy’s will offer free chicken nuggets to everyone who goes through its drive-thru on Friday.

And there is no purchase necessary.

Customers can order a four-piece spicy or crispy nugget entree at no charge. The offer is available at all Wendy’s drive-thrus.

 

 

