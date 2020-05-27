Free Krispy Kreme Donuts Next Week

May 27, 2020
June Knight
So now National Donut Day is National Donut Week.... Atleast at Krispy Kreme it is

Thats because Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts for five days-    from June 1 to June 5th 

"National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite holidays to celebrate, but with days starting to blur together, we want to make sure it's easier than ever for fans to participate," said Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena. 

