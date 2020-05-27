Free Krispy Kreme Donuts Next Week
National Donut Day
May 27, 2020
So now National Donut Day is National Donut Week.... Atleast at Krispy Kreme it is
Thats because Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts for five days- from June 1 to June 5th
"National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite holidays to celebrate, but with days starting to blur together, we want to make sure it's easier than ever for fans to participate," said Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena.
Anyone else think that time & days have been a blur? -- That’s why this year, we’re changing #NationalDoughnutDay to #NationalDoughnutWEEK! -- Visit us June 1-5 & get ANY #doughnut FREE! -- #KrispyKreme— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 26, 2020
US & CAN Shops Only. Excludes delivery. All info https://t.co/M6rvjZTvNR pic.twitter.com/8oHvv0IQVz