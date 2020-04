If you've been taking advantage of all those free hours of HBO, you've only got a few days left to finish the endless binge watching. The channel's free streaming goes back to its "pay to play" on Thursday after a free month.

On April 3rd, HBO gave us free full seasons of nine original series, including "The Sopranos," "Veep," "The Wire," "Succession," "True Blood," and "Barry."

But now its coming to an end.