Free Food Deals On Super Bowl Sunday

Here are the deals...

If you order Applebee’s Delivery this Super Bowl Sunday and you spend $40 or more, you’ll receive 40 classic boneless buffalo wings. You’ll need to enter the promo code FREEWINGS, which will add the food to your order --

Panda Express- Score $10 off a Family Feast using the promo code SCOREBIG, on its website.

Pizza Hut says Currently, you can grab a large Meat Lover’s Pizza for $10 with a maximum of 10 orders per person, pizzahut.com says.

Buffalo Wild Wings says it will give away one free order of wings to all customers in the U.S. or Canada if the Super Bowl this Sunday goes into overtime - You’ll be able to claim them from 4 to 7 p.m. local time on Feb. 17,

Carrabba’s has a deal every Sunday involving endless glasses of blackberry, peach or red sangria all day for $12.99 -- with the purchase of an entree.

Dave and Busters says Every Sunday, Monday and Thursday you can snag unlimited wings and unlimited video-game play for $19.99. You can also play any blue-swipe game for free and swipe as many games as you can.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit says delivery is free Through Feb. 2,

and finally....if you watch the game at Hooters and it goes into overtime, they’ll give you six free wings on the spot.