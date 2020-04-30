Free Donuts At Krispy Kreme- Monday's For Healthcare Workers

April 30, 2020
Free Donuts At Krispy Kreme- Monday's For Healthcare Workers

Every Monday, Krispy Kreme will give free donuts to healthcare workers through May 11th.

There doesn't appear to be a limit on what can be donated to healthcare workers (within reason, probably). "Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need, and show us your employer badge," the site says. "Pick up some free dozens on the way to work for you and your colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on your way home to family after a long shift."

 

