Free Cheesecake At Cheesecake Factory In March
Free On Weekdays
February 27, 2020
Yay for FREE stuff .
Order from The Cheesecake Factory through DoorDash and they'll give you a free slice of cheesecake to all orders of at least $15 on weekdays through March 25. You just have drop in the code "LUNCHSLICE" to get your choice of more than 30 flavors of cheesecake.
DoorDash is also offering $0 delivery fees on orders from The Cheesecake Factory at the same time
Out to lunch ✌️— The Cheesecake Factory -- (@Cheesecake) February 26, 2020
$15+ DoorDash orders M-F before 5pm get a free slice and $0 delivery fee! pic.twitter.com/5anfuGiyQz