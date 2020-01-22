Free Buffalo Wild Wings If Big Game Goes Into Overtime

The 54th Super Bowl goes is Sunday, February 2, with the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

If the game goes into overtime, hungry fans are the winners. Thats because

Buffalo Wild Wings announced promised that it will give away one free order of wings to all customers in the US or Canada if the Super Bowl game on February 2 goes into OT.

Details are that Customers can get their free wings on February 17 between 4 and 7 p.m. . The wings can be boneless or traditional, and will be snack-sized or five- or six-count depending on location. The offer can only be redeemed for dine-in orders, and there is a limit of one order per customer. No purchase is necessary.