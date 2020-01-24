Free Beyond Sausage Sandwich At Dunkin

Dunkin’s celebrate their plant-based menu by offering a free sample of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich!

Get your fix at their Beyond Bash celebration on Friday, January 24th, and Saturday, January 25th, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

We’re taking this celebration BEYOND ----Stop by Dunkin’ for a free bite-sized sample of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich today 1/24 and tomorrow 1/25 from 8 - 10am. Price and participation may vary. Limited time offer. Samples are bite-sized. pic.twitter.com/9kGQ5gJg8P — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) January 24, 2020

If your interested in this deal .... it will only be at participating restaurants, and while supplies last so make sure you snag one while you can!