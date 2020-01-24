Free Beyond Sausage Sandwich At Dunkin

Jan 24th and 25th

January 24, 2020
June Knight
© Daniel Higgins/USA T | 2019 Nov 7

Dunkin’s celebrate their plant-based menu by offering a free sample of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich!

Get your fix at their Beyond Bash celebration on Friday, January 24th, and Saturday, January 25th, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

 

If your interested in this deal .... it will only be at participating restaurants, and while supplies last so make sure you snag one while you can!

 

