Free 24 Pack Of Miller Lite On Leap Day

Did someone say free beer? YES! On Leap Day

Miller Lite just announced that this Saturday, February 29th, they're celebrating Leap Day by giving everyone a free 24-pack of beer. You just buy the case, send them your receipt.....

On February 29, Miller Lite will post a QR code to its Instagram and Twitter accounts. You have to scan the code, so you'll need to use a computer or someone else's phone. The code will take you to a site where you can submit a receipt for a 24-pack of Miller Lite purchased on Leap Day. The cost of your case will be refunded to your Paypal account.

By the way, this is the first time that Leap Day has fallen on a Saturday since 1992, so it's the ideal Leap Day for drinking all 24 of those beers.