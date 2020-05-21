Food Discounts For Military On Memorial Day 2020

Memorial Day is all about honoring our fallen service members while also appreciating those still in uniform, as well as to veterans, on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25, 2020). Whether dine-in or just takeout and delivery, (depending on what establishments are open- due to the pandemic) someoffer discounted or free meals for veterans on Memorial Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings- Military and veterans can get 10 percent off at participating Buffalo Wild Wings with valid ID.

Burger King- Certain Burger King locations offer 10 percent discounts to military and veterans with ID.

Chick-fil-A- Participating Chick-fil-A locations offer 10 percent discounts for military and veterans with valid ID.

Dairy Queen- Certain Dairy Queen locations offer military and veterans discounts, though the discount can vary by store.

Hooter’s- Hooter’s offers 20 percent off all takeout orders for active duty, retired and veteran military personnel. On Memorial Day, Hooter’s also offers free meals for veterans from a special menu with drink purchase at participating locations.