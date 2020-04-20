Florida Task Force Created To Start Re-Opening Plan

As residents of all 50 states grow weary of staying home, about two dozen lawmakers and business leaders were created to form a task force to work on re-opening of the state of Florida's economy in the midst of the corona virus pamdemic The group is in charge of implementing short, medium and long-term recommendations for re-opening the state. Governor Ron DeSantis told the committee that will also be subcommittees that will report to the executive committee.

The state's tourism industry and most of its largest employers are closed because of the pandemic, including hotels, theme parks and cruise lines. More than 650,000 workers have filed unemployment claims since March 15, according to the state.