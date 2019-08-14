Florida Mom "Back To School" Picture Goes Viral

Back-to-school is a party for these four Florida moms

Shawna, Bridget, Jennifer, and Robyn are all from the same neighborhood in Minneola. Together, they have 18 children total, so its obvious that when summer break came to an end and the school year kicked back up, they decided to celebrate.

http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-moms-celebrate-first-day-of-school-with-wine-and-donuts