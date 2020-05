Almost hate to say its that time again, but it is The only good part about this news is that your tax break (when purchasing hurricane preparation supplies) begins in a few days.

Florida’s sales tax holiday will run from May 29 through June 4, exempting taxes on certain disaster prep supplies.

Here is the list

https://www.scribd.com/document/461455951/2020-Disaster-Preparedness-Sales-Tax-Holiday