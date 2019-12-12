Florida Bill Would Give New Parents 3 Months Paid Leave

December 12, 2019
June Knight
Florida Bill Would Give Parents 3 Months Paid Leave

© HELEN COMER/DNJ | 2019 Dec 10

Florida lawmakers have introduced bills  that would require companies to provide three months of paid time off to new parents.

The  "Florida Family Leave Act," which would require businesses to give employees paid family leave for three months after the birth or adoption of a child. 

Workers who have been with the companies for at least a year and a half would qualify.

How do you feel about this? 

 

Full story :

 https://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-bills-would-require-employers-to-...

 

