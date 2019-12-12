Florida Bill Would Give New Parents 3 Months Paid Leave

Florida lawmakers have introduced bills that would require companies to provide three months of paid time off to new parents.

The "Florida Family Leave Act," which would require businesses to give employees paid family leave for three months after the birth or adoption of a child.

Workers who have been with the companies for at least a year and a half would qualify.

How do you feel about this?

Full story :

https://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-bills-would-require-employers-to-...